Donate unwanted tech today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Computers for Schools and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union have teamed up to host a tech drive. They’re inviting members of the community to donate unwanted or no-longer-used technology; that includes everything from laptops and computer towers to networking equipment, smartphones and keyboards.
“We know that families and schools are always in need of the technology and to ensure kids have access to the world around them and especially with everything going on and distance learning and hybrid models having that technology to be able to get access to those computers that they need,” says Morgan Wuebker, Member Advisor at Affinity Plus.
Monetary donations are also accepted with Affinity matching up to $25,000. The tech drive kicked off at noon and runs until 5 p.m. tonight at the Affinity Plus parking lot in Mankato. That’s located at 1600 Madison Avenue, Suite 101A.
