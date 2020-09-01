Free COVID-19 testing at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week

By Holly Bernstein | September 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:15 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health and local officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week.

Testing will be at Myers Field House on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 to 7 p.m.

Anybody can get tested whether you have symptoms or not.

No insurance will be needed.

”It’s a critical opportunity to identify as many COVID-19 positive cases as possible as early as possible in order to allow people who do test positive to isolate themselves,” said Nick Kimball, spokesperson for the State Emergency Operations Center.

[ Schedule an appointment in advance to skip the lines ]

Visitors can park for free in Lot 7 right across from the testing site.

People are encouraged to pre-register and can do so here.

