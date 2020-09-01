MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health and local officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week.
Testing will be at Myers Field House on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 to 7 p.m.
Anybody can get tested whether you have symptoms or not.
No insurance will be needed.
”It’s a critical opportunity to identify as many COVID-19 positive cases as possible as early as possible in order to allow people who do test positive to isolate themselves,” said Nick Kimball, spokesperson for the State Emergency Operations Center.
Visitors can park for free in Lot 7 right across from the testing site.
People are encouraged to pre-register and can do so here.
