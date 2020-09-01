Local mother credits blood donors for helping save her life

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You never know when you or a loved one will be in need of blood.
For Emily Frederick, that need suddenly became a life or death situation, during the birth of her second son.
“You go from the greatest moment of your life to the absolutely most terrifying moment of your life that you could ever imagine,” said Emily’s husband Chris Frederick.
In 2018, after giving birth to Theo, Frederick began hemorrhaging after undergoing a routine D&C (dilation and curettage) procedure.
Losing blood rapidly, she soon was just moments away from a full cardiac arrest.
“They got her into the ICU, to try to stop that hemorrhaging but she continued to bleed out. The doctor came in and said your wife is not going to make it, so we have to do a an emergency operation,” explained Emily’s husband.
To stop the bleeding Frederick was rushed into an emergency total hysterectomy surgery.
Following that immense blood loss, her body was unable to clot, soon entering another surgery to locate internal bleeding
After multiple surgeries and 22 units of blood later, she was finally able to hold her newborn son.
“And it’s a completely humbling thing to receive blood. We kind of figured it out it and it was about 150 people who saved my life. I wish I could thank each and everyone of them,” said Frederick.
That’s why the Frederick family encourages others to donate blood and join them at the upcoming Rock ’N Roll up Your Sleeve Blood Drive in Mankato.
“That ten minutes that you spend in the chair can save a life,” said Frederick.
The Rock ’N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive will take place by appointment at wo different locations from Tuesday Sept. 8 to Friday Sept. 11.
Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson
1200 N. River Drive
Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Thursday, Sept 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blue Earth County Library
100 E. Main St.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Thursday, Sept 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.