Loyola Catholic School begins in-person classes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new school year comes with a new normal as Loyola Catholic School welcomed students back to class Tuesday morning sporting face masks and conducting temperature checks at the door.
”I think there are a lot of mixed emotions today,” said Principal and School Leader Adam Bemmels. “A lot of students haven’t been physically back in school since March, so I think a lot of them had some tepid anxiety but enthusiasm as well. I know for myself and our staff we were kind of overcome with emotion this morning just because so much has gone on behind the scenes to get us to today.”
Inside, social distancing in the classroom and hallways, masks on at all times and cleaning stations are set up to be used frequently.
Although the check-in process on the first day took a while, Bemmels expects a more fluid process as staff and students get used to the new routine.
”We knew there were going to be some clunky parts this morning, but it’ll continue to get better every day,” said Bemmels. “Always on day one, it’s just a little bit choppy to get everybody in, and we expected that, but we will continue to make improvements every day so day two, day three and into next week it’ll be more efficient and we can get people in the building safely.”
During a school year that isn’t like any other in recent times, he says flexibility and patience will be key for everyone.
