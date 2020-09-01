Loyola Catholic School begins new school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new school year comes with a new normal. Loyola Catholic School welcoming students back to class, sporting face masks and conducting temperature checks.
Principal Adam Bemmels says it’s definitely a different first day compared to years’ past. Along with masks being worn, social distancing is enforced and cleaning stations are set up throughout the school. But after months of planning with student safety in mind, the hard work has paid off as in-person classes finally resume.
I think a lot of mixed emotions today. You know, a lot of students haven’t been back in school since March and so I think a lot of them had some tepid anxiety but enthusiasm as well. I know for myself and a lot of our staff we were kind of overcome with emotion this morning because so much has gone on behind the scenes to get us to today,” says Bemmels.
Bemmels says he expects the daily temperature checks to become a more fluid process as students get used to their new routine.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.