Maverick Machine Athletic Bands tunes community spirit, moves ahead with performances

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even with sports canceled MSU Mankato’s Maverick Machine is continuing to tune not only their instruments but their spirit as well.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the ’Mav Machine’ would normally be preparing for the start of the football season, but with major sporting events canceled, the group prepares to bring their performance alive through other means.
“We have spent the entire summer trying to come up with a plan to continue to bring our spirit to the community,” said Director of Athletic Bands Mike Thursby. ”I think that’s probably our biggest goal right now is to create some kind of performance to bring some life to the community and to bring some positivity.”
The Maverick Machine plans to host five virtual performances in the upcoming weeks - one of which is videogame-themed.
Despite many of the university’s major sporting events and gatherings being either postponed or cancelled, many of the students in the athletic band still cherish the chance to make music with one another.
“I mean it’s tough,” said senior and percussionist Zachary Brown. “But you know, I think the best part of this ensemble is that we’re always here for the university. It’s not just about sports for us - which we’re sad about not having them - but at the same time, we’ve just got to keep pushing through. I think that’s the whole goal is year is to just keep fighting.”
“It branches out to the greater Mankato community as well,” said Thursby. “And we want to bring what we can to this community. We want to bring some pride to the community. Even though they can’t go to a football game over at Blakeslee Stadium and cheer, we’re still proud to be Mavericks and we’re still really proud to share that.”
“We’ve got to make the best of what we have and it’s just so great to be back with these guys and actually making music,” Brown said.
“We’re playing the waiting game,” Thursby said. “We’re being as patient as we can, but we want to be safe as well. We’re trying to do everything that we can to keep the students safe and healthy, so as soon as we know that sports will be back, we’ll be there and we’ll be as loud as we possibly could be.”
