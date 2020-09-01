MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 502 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 502 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 76,355.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,823. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,340.
There are 68,488 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, there are 294 people hospitalized, 136 in ICU.
6,520 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,498,919.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 383 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 65,425.
47,412 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,122.
637,448 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
