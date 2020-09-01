MSU Mankato grad creates Fair Food Finder App

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many of us, 2014 Minnesota State University Mankato graduate Patrick Huber is missing the Great Minnesota Get Together a little more this year, but when he first heard about the fair’s cancellation he got to work.
Huber created and launched the Fair Food Finder App. It allows users to search their favorite state fair vendors by name and track them down. Around three dozen vendors statewide have provided Huber with their locations, hours and other special events. So far it’s proven popular..within its first week alone around 11 thousand people checked out the app.
“We’re still getting about 5 thousand a week are using it and viewing just over 30,000 food stands, so still getting quite a few for usage especially right now they’re looking around to find these food vendors,” says Huber.
No download is needed for the app, just go to the foodfinder.app for all your fair fix needs.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.