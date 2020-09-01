PC’s for People accepting old computers for families in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - PC’s for People is a nonprofit that provides computers and broadband to families who otherwise might not be able to afford it. They are continuing their efforts to make sure families have the technology they need during this time.
If somebody is on food assistance, or getting free and reduced lunch or getting disability, then they would qualify immediately for this program, says Andy Elofson, Founder of PCs for People.
PCS for People provides these services by recycling computers from businesses upgrading their technology. If you are a business interested in donating your old equipment or if you need help from PCS for People, visit www.pcsforpeople.org.
