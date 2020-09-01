University of Minnesota - Waseca alumni tell the story of the past technical college

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The last piece in our series focusing on Waseca County’s agricultural roots takes a closer look at the alumni of the past University of Minnesota, Waseca.
The University of Minnesota, Waseca was a two-year technical college of agriculture that started in 1971 and survived until 1992, serving around 20,000 students.
“I instantly knew that’s where I was going to go, at least for two years, I had no clue about testing, no clue about classes, I just knew it,” said UMW alumni, Mark Peterson.
Peterson received his associate in Animal Health Technology and tributed his successes to the hands-on education offered.
“There were definite differences that you could tell Waseca Tech had the knowledge behind what they were doing, how they were doing it, so there was definitely something to be said about someone who graduated from Waseca,” said Peterson.
Peterson worked as a vet tech post UMW and is currently completing the final steps to attain his doctorate in education.
Another UMW Alumni said he also uses his degree in his day-to-day work.
“Just expanding on animal science at the time, business, accounting, and I’ve been able to use that all throughout my career now and there’s many times I look back on things I was taught at those times and still use that basic knowledge in managing my farm,” said UMW alumni, Doug Christopherson.
Christopherson worked at local elevators post UMW and now works on his farm in Waseca county and sits as the District 1 Commissioner in Waseca County.
“In that respect, Waseca’s been very good for me,” said Christopherson.
Another previous UMW graduate went on to hold multiple leadership roles including previous Minnesota Corn Growers President and now serving on the National Corn Growers Board.
“There was an intensive line of courses in farm business management, we actually toured the commodity grain exchange in Chicago, they got us out and about a lot,” said UMW alumni, Brian Thalmann.
UMW was about much more than just educaton.
“The building of a whole individual’s knowledge base around agriculture, which is what I love and continue to love to this day, but as you work with professors and the staff, it was just one big family, the experiences I had beyond the classroom were huge,” said Thalmann.
A fellow UMW alumni is also grateful for her experiences in and out of the classroom.
“I was in ag production, so I basically did all the ag classes, soil classes, dairy classes, I actually worked at the dairy facility at the experiment station,” said UMW alumni, Cindy Glamm.
UMW allowed students to advance or begin their agriculture knowledge base in the barn or in the field.
“To be able to advance hands on and the classmates I had that never had that background, to be able to do it first hand and learn, you know, if I did something wrong, this is what happens, so this is why we have to do it this way,” said Glamm, “instead of just reading it out of the books, you can’t see what happens if you mess something up that way, that hands on was very important.”
Glamm now works for a USDA Farm Service Agency office, is president of the UMW Alumni Association and is a member of the St. Clair City Council.
Among other programs offered at UMW were the non-agricultural sectors, including child care services.
“In fact, the very first quarter I was at UMW, we were in a classroom situation and from then I knew that that’s the direction I wanted to go,” said UMW alumni, Karen Thalmann.
Karen is now an elementary school teacher with a career off the farm and has three children with her previously mentioned husband, Brian Thalmann.
“It’s just that whole small town, rural atmosphere that is so important for kids to grow up in, especially today,” said Karen Thalmann, “in such a technological world, I think keeping agriculture in that rural way of life is extremely important.”
“The college has been gone for 20-some years, but the legacy continues and there’s so many neat things going on,” said Brian Thalmann.
