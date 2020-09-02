Albert Lea School District uses infrared camera for temperature checks

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Classes for students within the Albert Lea School District have begun, and the district is utilizing some new technology to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
As students enter the building for class, an infrared camera detects if they have too high of a temperature. Three different school checkpoints have the temperature scanners: two entrances and the office. School officials say the scanner doesn’t slow anyone down or cause clustering in the hallways, and if a fever is detected the scanner alerts the hall monitor.
“if a student set off the scanner, we would have them sit down for 5 minutes, then have them come through again. if they set it off for a second time, we’d take them to the nurse, have it checked again, then if their temperature was still above 100.4, we’d have them call their parents and have their parents come get them,” says Principle Mark Grossklaus at Albert Lea High School.
Since starting school on August 24, the district has announced one case of COVID-19.
