Hometown Business Connection: Curiosi-Tea House

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Curiosi-Tea House was formally located in Old Town Mankato before making the move to North Mankato.
The shop is owned by Heidi Wyn and she lays out how being a business owner wasn’t always her profession.
“My background was education and it was actually while I was at South Central College. I was heading to a meeting and grabbed a white tea which I had no idea what that was. I just started researching and I thought I can’t be the only one that wants that, then did more market research and things. I found out that there was a lot of people who liked tea, we became the first tea shop in Mankato.”
The shop has a variety of teas to choose from which makes having a different tea every time you come in that much easier.
“It’s a great alternative to coffee, it’s healthy, it’s good for the environment, there’s so many different varieties, about 200 kinds,”Wyn said.
The tea house prides themselves on making unique concoctions for their customers to enjoy.
“Many of them are gluten free. Our sandwiches, we make strange things like lentil pea and jack fruit. We have carnivorous meats and cheeses, not what you find any place else,” Wyn said.
Curiosi-Tea House is an experience in itself. When you walk through the front door, you’re emerged into a fantasy type atmosphere.
The shop is filled with Alice in Wonderland decor, tea cups, books, unique places to sit and inspirational pictures.
“Our theme is pretty eclectic, like coming to some place that is not like every place else. If you want an experience because tea is an experience in a cup, but so is our food,” Wyn said.
The business has a drive-thru to make getting their goodies easier and safer during the pandemic.
They also have seating located indoors and outdoors which can be used on a call and reserve basis.
Overall this tea shop is known for their personality, the ability to get lost in their ambiance and their almond cookies.
The hours of their tea shop are Monday through Saturday 10 am to 3 pm.
