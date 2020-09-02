Judge dismisses Rep. Munson lawsuit

Rep. Jeremy Munson, who is a plaintiff in the suit, said in July that he believed the governor’s emergency powers were “an exercise of pure, legislative power,” and claimed they were unconstitutional. That claim was rebutted by District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan’s decision Tuesday. The Star Tribune reports that Gilligan said the governor has acted within the authority allotted to him by the Minnesota legislature. He added that the current pandemic gives the governor the authority to declare a public emergency as it is an “act of nature.