Mass COVID-19 testing site comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health and South Central Healthcare Coalition joined forces to set up a mass COVID-19 testing site on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
To date, there have been nearly 45 mass testing sites across the state, with this being the fourth in the south-central region of the state.
Health officials say it’s a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
”We can identify those that are positive and then we can also isolate them from others so they don’t infect others,” said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Healthcare Coalition.
Anyone is eligible to use this free service.
Weller says the average time to get in and out is about 10 minutes.
”We’re really trying to test who is symptomatic and a carrier, but more importantly who is asymptomatic and a carrier so we can take public health steps to prevent others from becoming sick,” said Weller.
The testing site requires masks, social distancing and there is extensive cleaning throughout.
So why Mankato and why now?
”The Minnesota Department of Health has identified a larger case count in the greater Mankato area, and so we wanted to bring this testing to get a baseline for two reasons. For one, the community, but also we know the prevalence in the 18 to 21 to 24-year-old students at the college levels and others have been increasing,” added Weller.
After getting the results 48 to 72 hours after conducting the tests, the next steps will be analyzing the data and reassessing what the strategies will be for the region going forward.
If you or anyone you know is interested in getting tested Thursday at the mass testing site, go to primarybio.com/r/blueearth to book an appointment.
