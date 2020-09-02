Munson plans to appeal judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — A Ramsey County judge dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday that challenged Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirteen Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-23B), along with a group of businesses and churches, accused the governor of abusing his power and interfering with the legislative process.
Under his emergency powers, the governor closed schools, issued a mask mandate and limited operations for businesses across the state.
”This is really a clear constitutional violation what the governor has done with his executive orders and the manner in which he uses a legislative veto, and so we’ll be appealing the decision,” Munson said.
The judge upheld the governor’s actions in Tuesday’s ruling.
Munson says he plans on filing an appeal in the next few days.
