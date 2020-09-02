Sen. Kamala Harris to host virtual campaign event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will hold a virtual campaign event Wednesday “in” Minnesota.
Sen. Harris will be joined by Minnesota Senator Tina Smith as well as Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan among other Minnesota Democrats.
The event is labeled as a “Kitchen Roundtable Conversation,” and will feature discussions around the impact of President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Minnesota families.
That event is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.
