Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services puts out call for volunteer attorneys

“The concern is that once the courts fully open again there’s going to be a huge surge in cases. one of the big areas will be landlord and tenant law because in most places evictions for failure to pay rent are stuck, you can’t be evicted for that now.but of course as things go on people may be getting more behind in their rent so we’re particularly interested in people who would do landlord and tenant cases,” says Carol Bros, Volunteer Attorney Program Supervisor.