Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services puts out call for volunteer attorneys

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services puts out a call for volunteer attorneys. This as the demand increases for legal assistance among low-income individuals.
The volunteers must be attorneys. Once they sign up they can specify which area of law they’d like to practice, ranging from family law to poverty law and more. The organization says it’s building up its base of volunteers to prepare for a potential future backlog in court cases.
“The concern is that once the courts fully open again there’s going to be a huge surge in cases. one of the big areas will be landlord and tenant law because in most places evictions for failure to pay rent are stuck, you can’t be evicted for that now.but of course as things go on people may be getting more behind in their rent so we’re particularly interested in people who would do landlord and tenant cases,” says Carol Bros, Volunteer Attorney Program Supervisor.
Those interested can contact the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Mankato office to get connected with a volunteer coordinator. Visit www.smrls.org/contact-us.
