TCU school district adds more grades to hybrid learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tri-City United School District makes a shift to its back to school learning plan in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Le Sueur County.
Initially, the district had planned to have all in-person learning for Pre-K through 6th-grade students..but the district announced a change to that plan yesterday. Under the new plan, Pre-K and Kindergarten students will still have in-person learning every day while grades 1 through 12 will be doing hybrid learning. The first day of school for students at TCU is next Tuesday.
