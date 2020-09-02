Trump campaign buys ad time in Minnesota as Sen. Kamala Harris makes virtual stop in latest efforts to win the state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election season is heating up in Minnesota, which is being regarded as a swing state this time around.
You could be seeing more advertising from the Trump campaign soon.
“We believe that we can be competitive in a lot of states that we did not win last time, and perhaps the top target in that regard is Minnesota,” said the Trump campaign’s Senior Advisor to Strategy, Steve Cortes.
President Trump’s campaign recently bought TV ad time in the state.
“Because we think there’s a lot of voters in Minnesota who are going to be persuaded by a number of factors including public safety as well as the economic rebuild that is already commenced in this country. So we think on those topics there are a lot of voters we can reach who we perhaps did not convince last time around in 2016,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a virtual stop in Minnesota on Thursday at a round table discussion with local politicians like Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (DFL-MN.)
“Our country is at an inflection point. As Joe has said, we are in a fight for the soul of our nation. And no one knows this better than Minnesotans. You have felt the impact of 76,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths from the Coronavirus. You witnessed George Floyd’s murder and the nationwide protests that followed,” Harris said. “When people vote, things change. Let that be our challenge.”
Early voting in Minnesota starts in two weeks on Sept. 18th.
