UMAC releases spring 2021 schedule for its fall sports

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A tentative spring schedule has been released for the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference’s (UMAC) fall sports.
The UMAC’s football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball seasons are slated to begin in the spring of 2021.
“It’s a sign of progress and we’ve had so much news over the past few months when it comes it comes to athletic scheduling that has been postponements or pushing things back so finally today we get something,” Bethany Lutheran College Athletics Director Don Westphal said.
The season will look different, with teams not playing any NCAA competition or the NCAA maximum number of games.
The football programs within the UMAC will see a four-game regular-season schedule over a six-week period, starting March 26 and running through May 1. Martin Lutheran College’s season opener is scheduled for April 3.
As for men’s and women’s soccer, teams will compete in an eight-game single-round robin schedule over five weeks. In addition, all nine teams, including BLC and MLC, will qualify for the postseason tournament.
A similar format to soccer for volleyball; an eight-game single-round robin format through five weeks beginning on March 6.
The NCAA is allowing teams, that stay under a certain number of games, the option for athletes to be granted another year on eligibility.
“Just from the NCAA standpoint, I think it’s the proper move, the fact that these athletes having seen such a major adjustment to their seasons and their college athletic career. Now they realize, in essence, if things go according to plan, they could get a portion of a season in, they could plan for a conference regular-season championship,” Westphal said.
Leading up to competition, there are a lot of logistics to hammer out, but the schedule gives athletes even more to look forward to.
“You know they’re all involved with practices, so to have something on the schedule here rather early in the fall, gives them a target, something to shoot for,” Westphal said.
