United Way kicks off 2021 campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In a time of financial strain on many Americans, non-profits nationwide are struggling to find the funds to serve their communities.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way raises money for 56 programs across Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties — serving over 50,000 people each year.
The organization just launched its 2021 campaign and aims to raise just over $2.06 million for the programs they say are more important than ever to the community right now.
“These programs range from a lot of early childhood programs, youth development programs, a lot of programs for people with disabilities and people who are aging, families who may need help with basic needs or are facing an emergency. These are really important programs that we have throughout our community that are improving the lives of people right here,” explained Elizabeth Harsatd, director of community impact.
Organizers say if they don’t reach their campaign goal, vital resources across our area will suffer.
The United Way raises funds through financial contributions from businesses and individuals, as well as campaign events. Many of those have had to go virtual this year, but the group has still found success.
“We’re right on board with where we need to be to hit our $2.06 million goal for our 2021 campaign. And more than ever we need to hit that goal. Because everybody has felt this isolation we’re going through, there’s so many things happening with COVID-19, that it’s just more important that we help more of the need that’s out there,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.
Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s website if you’d like to make a donation or browse its database of volunteer opportunities.
