Blue Earth County reports 36 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is reporting 36 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, The Minnesota Department of Health has identified 1,047 new cases. This raises the accumulative total of cases to 78,123.
The total accumulative number of cases is 76,355.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,837. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,348.
There are 70,175 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, there are 272 people hospitalized, 138 in ICU.
6,592 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,540,107.
Governor Tim Walz plans to join state health officials to update Minnesotans on the pandemic as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend and the fall season ahead.
That press conference is planned for 3:15 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 588 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 66,978.
48,534 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,134.
648,369 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
