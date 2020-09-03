Camp Sweet Life goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Camp Sweet Life is the latest nonprofit to announce it is going virtual with its Fall fundraising.
Camp Sweet Life is a program that helps kids with Type one diabetes by hosting a camp each August designed especially for them. The annual Glow Run and Auction is the group’s primary fundraiser and organizers hope taking it online will still prove successful.
“We know how expensive being a type one diabetic is so families they just need a little help. So our goal is to raise some money to keep the costs of camp down,” says Rene Maes from Camp Sweet Life.
Sign-ups for the Virtual Glow Run are already underway, the online auction will be open September 12 and 13. You can find information on both on the Camp Sweet Life Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.