Crystal Valley Cooperative acquires Shell Rock Ag, Inc.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Crystal Valley Cooperative announced Thursday it has acquired Shell Rock Ag, Inc.
Located in Hayward, Minnesota, Shell Rock Ag has provided area growers with agronomic products and services since 2004.
Crystal Valley officials say the company will also lease Shell Rock Ag’s Glenville, Minnesota, location, with plans that it will provide anhydrous ammonia fertilizers for area producers.
“We are excited to welcome the Shell Rock Ag team and bring added value to the business they have built. We are committed to providing Shell Rock Ag customers with the exceptional service Crystal Valley is known for,” Crystal Valley Vice President of Agronomy Jeff Hendricks said in a news release on the company’s website.
“We recognize that growers of the future are going to need resources and technology that we don’t currently have,” Shell Rock Ag, Inc., owner Terry Nelson said in a news release. “We felt that Crystal Valley was the company best able to provide the high level of service our customers would need to be successful.”
A Crystal Valley spokesperson said the acquisition of the Hayward-based company is in line with Crystal Valley’s strategy of continued growth in southern Minnesota.
