Dan Feehan hosts virtual round table

(KEYC) - The main goal of the virtual round table was to get their input on important Law Enforcement issues and they wanted Congress to know when making decisions about the safety of the Minnesota communities.
“You really need to pay attention to those issues up front. In terms of social services, in terms of education, the equity, equal opportunity and certainty when you look at economic disparity. That’s the source of problems that law enforcement is responding to. It doesn’t work the other way around and if we could have a lot more law enforcement and not pay attention to the social issues,” Former Chief of Police, Rochester Police Department, Roger Peterson said.
Participants included the former Chieif of Police in Rochester, the mayor of Austin and a Former Assistant District Attorney in Olmsted County.
“Anytime you want to talk about changing things, people are saying they want to defund the police and obviously that is ridiculous.There are definitely some departments that need some cultural changes and it’s a cultural thing. I’ve dealt with a lot of police departments in Minnesota, some of them are very responsive and some of them aren’t to the community. I think that’s an area where we need to pay more attention and we need to get faith in our police back from the citizenship,” Former Police Office, Austin Police Department and Mayor of Austin, Tom Stiehm said.
Feehan touched on the topics of safe communities, public safety, changes being made within the Law Enforcement and mental health aspect being provided across Minnesota.
