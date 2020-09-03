Dan Feehan hosts virtual round table

“Anytime you want to talk about changing things, people are saying they want to defund the police and obviously that is ridiculous.There are definitely some departments that need some cultural changes and it’s a cultural thing. I’ve dealt with a lot of police departments in Minnesota, some of them are very responsive and some of them aren’t to the community. I think that’s an area where we need to pay more attention and we need to get faith in our police back from the citizenship,” Former Police Office, Austin Police Department and Mayor of Austin, Tom Stiehm said.