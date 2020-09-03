Fairmont’s loaded lineup eyes deep run on championship weekend

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -The stakes are high as only a handful of Class C teams remain in this year’s state amateur baseball tourney.
The mustaches are back, and so are the Martins in the final weekend of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
“That’s kind of our goal is to make it to that Labor Day weekend, and out of those ten, I’ve made it six times,” said Adam Schmidt, rightfielder.
The Martins have only dropped two games this season and now face the defending state champion Jordan Brewers with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.
“Having this group of guys together, there’s a way different feel going into this weekend,” said Levi Becker, outfielder.
It’s a tough match-up to start the weekend, but the Martins offense is littered with talent.
“I would say our lineup is as good as I’ve ever played on,” said Schmidt.
A handful of players on the squad either played or are playing baseball in college, that includes athletes like Derek Shoen, a U-Mary baseball commit, and Luke Becker, who has minor league baseball experience and is currently competing out in Lexington for the Leyendas in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail season, a league that features players such as Brandon Phillips and former Minnesota Twins outfielder Ben Revere.
“Getting him back last weekend was awesome. It gives us a different type of energy. When he’s there, Derek is there, our big main guys are there, we can hang with anybody. Playing with him in the start in Bancroft, it was incredible,” said Becker.
He’ll be flying back from Kentucky this weekend to play with his brother Levi and the rest of the Martins.
With those big bats in the lineup, Fairmont hopes to be playing for the championship Monday afternoon.
“You can’t give teams extra outs. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing. We’re solid on the mound, solid hitting, play clean behind them,” said Derek Shoen, infielder/pitcher.
Fairmont’s quest for the Class C state title begins on Saturday with the first pitch against Jordan scheduled for noon in Springfield.
