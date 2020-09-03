Former Maverick captain Nick Rivera signs professional deal with ECHL team

Former Maverick captain Nick Rivera signs professional deal with ECHL team
Nick Rivera signs deal for the 2020-21 season with an ECHL team. (Source: MSU Mankato)
By Mary Rominger | September 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:47 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 24-year-old Nick Rivera, who spent his collegiate career with the MSU, Mankato men’s ice hockey team, has inked a professional contract with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

“He definitely left a lasting impact/print on our program. One of our captains, scored, I think, one of the biggest goals that’s ever been in this building against Bowling Green in overtime after a big comeback to help us win a championship. But, not just that, Nick’s a really unique individual. Great leader, unbelievable teammate,” head coach of the Maverick men’s hockey team Mike Hastings said.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.