Former Maverick captain Nick Rivera signs professional deal with ECHL team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 24-year-old Nick Rivera, who spent his collegiate career with the MSU, Mankato men’s ice hockey team, has inked a professional contract with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.
“He definitely left a lasting impact/print on our program. One of our captains, scored, I think, one of the biggest goals that’s ever been in this building against Bowling Green in overtime after a big comeback to help us win a championship. But, not just that, Nick’s a really unique individual. Great leader, unbelievable teammate,” head coach of the Maverick men’s hockey team Mike Hastings said.
