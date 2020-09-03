Free COVID-19 testing wrapping up in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Free COVID-19 testing is wrapping up in Mankato Thursday.
Health officials administered 926 tests Wednesday at Myers Field House on the MSU Mankato campus.
Between both days, about 1600 appointments were made.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, most of those appointments have been completed health officials said.
“Our capacity is over 1,000, and we’ve had just slightly over 400 already come through today to be tested,” Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor Kelley Haeder said. “So we are certainly still looking for people to come. Those who are registered, we want to still come and those who are not registered are certainly welcome to come to register on-site.”
Testing on MSU Mankato’s campus goes on until 7 p.m.
Public health officials said demographic data will be released shortly where decisions regarding mitigation strategies will be made.
