Iowa Lakes’s practical nursing program named best in Iowa

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College earned the top-ranking as the best practical nursing (PN) program in Iowa by PracticalNursing.org.
PracticalNursing.org assessing nursing programs on several factors, including government sourced data and NCLEX-PN exam passing rates for the past five years – which represents how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond.
“The nursing program is pleased to receive this ranking as it is a validation of the faculty’s sacrifices and dedication to our students. We all find preparing students for a rewarding career to be an overwhelming satisfaction and to receive recognition for our efforts is appreciated,” Iowa Lakes Nursing Education Director Tammy Shimon said.
“The practical nursing program at Iowa Lakes Community College makes us hopeful and motivated to see what the future will bring for nursing,” said Carly Jacobs, a PracticalNursing.org spokesperson.
The nursing program at Iowa Lakes provides students with hands-on training in a high-tech nursing simulation lab and additional clinical nursing experiences.
Visit the Iowa Lakes Community College website for more information about the school’s nursing program.
