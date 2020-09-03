JWP secondary students to begin year in distance learning

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School District announced a change in how students will be learning when the school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
PreK-6th grade students will begin the year in a hybrid learning method, while still attending school on a daily basis, while secondary students, grades 7 through 12, will be learning in a distance method.
School officials say the decision was made based on recent county data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.
