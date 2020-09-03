JWP secondary students to begin year in distance learning

By Jake Rinehart | September 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 2:31 PM

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School District announced a change in how students will be learning when the school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

PreK-6th grade students will begin the year in a hybrid learning method, while still attending school on a daily basis, while secondary students, grades 7 through 12, will be learning in a distance method.

School officials say the decision was made based on recent county data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

There is new information posted on the school district website (https://www.isd2835.org/), then select "JWP School...

Posted by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public Schools on Thursday, September 3, 2020

