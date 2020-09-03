Le Sueur-Henderson School District changes back-to-school plan

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - A second school district in Le Sueur County alters its back to school plan amid rising local cases of COVID-19.
The Le Sueur Henderson School District is moving more of its students to hybrid learning. Initially, the district planned to have Pre-K through 5th-grade students in school each day. They’ve now decided to have all Pre-K through 12 students taking on the hybrid learning method. Le Sueur Henderson is the second district in the county to make a change to its back to school plan this week, following the Tri-City United School District.
