A local historical society teaches through Zoom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society held a virtual history event on Zoom on the history of the annual pow-wow.
The program is based on a flip book that the museum has compiled over the years.
“The Pow-Wow started in 1972. We’re talking about the almost 50 year history of the Mankato Pow-Wow. That is the completely the focus of this and we’re starting in 1965. When they had a mini Pow-Wow before the 1972 official Pow-Wow. Just very much focused on the history of the Pow-Wow,” communication and archive manager, Heather Harren said.
The event was recorded live and will be available to view until Sunday at midnight if you’re a BECHS member or a registrant.
