A local historical society teaches through Zoom

“The Pow-Wow started in 1972. We’re talking about the almost 50 year history of the Mankato Pow-Wow. That is the completely the focus of this and we’re starting in 1965. When they had a mini Pow-Wow before the 1972 official Pow-Wow. Just very much focused on the history of the Pow-Wow,” communication and archive manager, Heather Harren said.