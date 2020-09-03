Man survives after being pinned beneath tree for over 100 hours

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood County say a man was rescued after a tree had fallen on him.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha was cutting down trees when one of the trees fell on him, pinning both legs under the tree.
Authorities received a 911 call about the incident at approximately 3:56 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office added that they learned Ceplecha had been pinned under the tree since Thursday, Aug. 27 – a total of more than 100 hours.
Caplecha was extricated after nearly two hours by the Redwood Falls Fire Department and was then airlifted from the scene.
His condition is currently unknown.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Redwood Falls Fire Department, Centra Care Ambulance and LifeLink Air Care.
