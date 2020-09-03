Morton man makes court appearance following high-speed pursuit

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — A man from Morton appeared in court on Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit he was involved in on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on northbound Renville County Road 5 near Highway 19 in the city of Franklin on Saturday.
As the traffic stop was initiated, the driver, 34-year-old Marcus D. Pendleton, began to accelerate and flee at a high rate of speed.
Authorities report Pendleton led law enforcement agents through portions of Renville, Redwood and Brown Counties, including the cities of Franklin and Morgan, at speeds that, at times, exceeded 100 mph.
Pendleton’s vehicle was ultimately immobilized as law enforcement officials successfully deployed a tire deflation device that deflated one or more of his tires. His vehicle slowed to a stop and Pendleton surrendered along Sherwood Avenue, southeast of the city of Morgan.
In addition to the current offenses, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office reports Pendleton was also wanted on an arrest warrant that was issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Pendleton was ultimately charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and first-degree DWI, which are both felony-level offenses, and driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety, which is a gross misdemeanor.
Pendleton appeared in Renville County District Court on Tuesday where Judge Lawrence Stratton ordered Pendleton be held in jail. His bail was set at $60,000 with release conditions and $75,000 for unconditional bail.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the pursuit of Pendleton by the Olivia Police Department, Fairfax Police Department, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Lower Sioux Tribal Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.