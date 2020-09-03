New Ulm doctor returns home from active duty

WATCH: New Ulm family reunited in heartwarming video
By Jake Rinehart | September 3, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:14 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A doctor from New Ulm recently returned home from a four-month deployment with the Minnesota National Guard.

Dr. Brian Lovig was deployed in May and has since been serving as a field surgeon in Kuwait and Iraq.

[ More: Community partakes in send-off parade for soon to be deployed doctor ]

Lovig was greeted upon his arrival at the airport by his wife, Mackenzie, and their three children.

Lovig is a family practice physician and emergency department physician at the New Ulm Medical Center. He has also been a member of the Minnesota National Guard for 17 years.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.