New Ulm doctor returns home from active duty

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A doctor from New Ulm recently returned home from a four-month deployment with the Minnesota National Guard.
Dr. Brian Lovig was deployed in May and has since been serving as a field surgeon in Kuwait and Iraq.
Lovig was greeted upon his arrival at the airport by his wife, Mackenzie, and their three children.
Lovig is a family practice physician and emergency department physician at the New Ulm Medical Center. He has also been a member of the Minnesota National Guard for 17 years.
