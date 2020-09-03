School districts readjust learning plans in Waseca, Le Sueur, McLeod Counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — School districts around the state are reevaluating learning plans based on the latest release of data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
A metric that is significantly impacting decisions for schools, although it is not the only determining factor, is the new cases per 10,000 residents over the last 14 days in any given county that school districts serve students.
MDH’s data release on Thursday showed that Wasecsa, Le Sueur and McLeod Counties have the highest new cases per 10,000 residents in the state.
All three counties recorded over 30 new cases per 10,000 residents, meaning school districts are being recommended to adjust their learning plans in these counties.
The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School District announced Thursday that elementary students will begin the year in a hybrid model, while secondary students will begin the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in distance learning.
The Tri-City United Public School District announced Wednesday it has made the switch to hybrid learning for all grades, while the Le Sueur-Henderson Public School District made the same announced on Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date with all the changes happening in school districts across southern Minnesota by visiting www.KEYC.com/school.
