Sen. Smith and lawmakers pen letter to USDA over concerns of diverted funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sen. Tina Smith along with around 40 other lawmakers signed and sent a letter to the USDA looking for an explanation as to why funds are being diverted from a program supporting producers from diverse backgrounds.
The Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program supports diverse producers including people of color, immigrants and veterans.
The lawmakers say that the decision to redirect funds originally appropriated for the program raises concerns.
The funds are now going toward a new initiative, the Centers of Community Prosperity, designed to increase capacity of rural and underserved communities.
The lawmakers say the decision was made without a thorough process and asked questions such as how will grants be awarded and if the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs had involvement in developing the program.
”I think it’s very important, especially right now when there’s so much struggle in agriculture, that we support veteran farmers and farmers from diverse backgrounds, just like we’ve been supporting other farmers in what’s been a really rough time,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).
