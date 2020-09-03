State Street Theater holding ‘Charlotte’s Web’ auditions

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Street Theater Company is inviting anyone ages 16 and up to audition for a part in the upcoming production of Charlotte’s Web.
The three audition opportunities are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 and Sept. 17 and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 19.
Auditions will take place at the State Street Theater Company, which is located at 1 North State Street in New Ulm. Anyone interested in auditioning should enter at the Washington Street parking lot and use the backstage door to enter the building.
Rehearsals will take place from September to November, with performances scheduled for Nov. 20, 21 and 22.
Visit the State Street Theater Company’s website for additional information.
