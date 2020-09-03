Waseca County’s agricultural past and present, a series wrap-up

“What we try and do here is always be relevant, so we’re trying to be relevant for current production for next year’s crops, answer some of these really burning questions that farmers really need to get a handle on now,” said professor and head of the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center, Forrest Izuno, “but at the same time we’re looking ahead to ten to 50 years from now, how do we stay resilient, how do we keep producing, how do we feed more people, what are the questions going to be.”