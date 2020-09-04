Activities directors at area schools weigh-in on season adversity

“I think it’s a learning opportunity for us and it’s a good example that we can use with our kids because I think that’s when it’s going to hit home and this might strike with a lot of kids. Like ‘Hey, Winona is in a situation now where they’re not able to compete.’ We’re hoping that they can again, but we can learn from that and say when you’re around each other or when you’re walking up to a building, put your mask on when you’re hanging around with your friends at a game if you’re just spectating, or whatnot - put your mask on,” Mankato West High School Activities Director Joe Johnson added. “Just do those little things as much as you can to keep us safe and keep us healthy and to do this as long as we possibly can.”