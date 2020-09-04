Activities directors at area schools weigh-in on season adversity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Winona Winhawks announced the school has suspended all activities due a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County, putting athletic directors in the western half of the Big 9 Conference face-to-face with the harsh reality of playing sports during a pandemic.
“We’re fortunate enough to have played Winona, so it won’t affect our side of it, but obviously it’s going to affect our conference. The first thing, if it’s just two weeks or a shorter period of time, we’ll be able to do some rescheduling at the end of our season. There’s some open areas for that, so teams could reschedule, but it’s very likely that most teams won’t be able to play the full schedules,” Mankato East High School Activities Director Todd Waterbury explained. “They’ll be short the Winona game, or if others end up in the same situation. It’s just going to shorten our seasons. Then, we need to make decisions on Big 9 Conference champion, those kinds of things will have to be based on where we end up.”
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 550 total COVID-19 cases in Winona County, as of Friday, Sept. 4.
“I think it’s a learning opportunity for us and it’s a good example that we can use with our kids because I think that’s when it’s going to hit home and this might strike with a lot of kids. Like ‘Hey, Winona is in a situation now where they’re not able to compete.’ We’re hoping that they can again, but we can learn from that and say when you’re around each other or when you’re walking up to a building, put your mask on when you’re hanging around with your friends at a game if you’re just spectating, or whatnot - put your mask on,” Mankato West High School Activities Director Joe Johnson added. “Just do those little things as much as you can to keep us safe and keep us healthy and to do this as long as we possibly can.”
