Catching-up Ngakoue finds Vikings ‘breath of fresh air’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yannick Ngakoue just joined the Minnesota Vikings this week.
He took part in his first practice of the entire calendar year a mere 10 days in advance of the season opener.
The fifth-year pass-rushing specialist isn’t worried about finding his rhythm with a new team in time for the first game Sept. 13 against Green Bay.
Simply donning a different colored jersey has provided the necessary jolt.
Ngakoue said his new team is a “breath of fresh air.”
The Vikings traded two draft picks to the Jaguars to get him and gave him a one-year, $12 million contract.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.