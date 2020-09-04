Catching-up Ngakoue finds Vikings ‘breath of fresh air’

FILE - Then-Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) reacts following a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. NFL teams can always use more pass rushers, as evidenced by the NFC North where all four teams have spent big to acquire them over the last three years. Minnesota, trying to overtake defending division champ Green Bay, was the latest example with the acquisition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. (Source: AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)