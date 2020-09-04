Catching-up Ngakoue finds Vikings ‘breath of fresh air’

FILE - Then-Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) reacts following a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. NFL teams can always use more pass rushers, as evidenced by the NFC North where all four teams have spent big to acquire them over the last three years. Minnesota, trying to overtake defending division champ Green Bay, was the latest example with the acquisition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. (Source: AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
September 4, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yannick Ngakoue just joined the Minnesota Vikings this week.

He took part in his first practice of the entire calendar year a mere 10 days in advance of the season opener.

The fifth-year pass-rushing specialist isn’t worried about finding his rhythm with a new team in time for the first game Sept. 13 against Green Bay.

Simply donning a different colored jersey has provided the necessary jolt.

Ngakoue said his new team is a “breath of fresh air.”

The Vikings traded two draft picks to the Jaguars to get him and gave him a one-year, $12 million contract.

