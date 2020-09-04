Districts continue reevaluating learning plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School districts across the state continue reevaluating learning plans based on the latest data released from the Minnesota Department of Health.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Waseca, Le Sueur, and McLeod Counties have the highest new cases per 10,000 residents in the state.
At least two school districts in Le Sueur County have put more restrictions on in-person learning.
In Waseca County, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School District also made some changes.
The district announced elementary students will begin the year in a hybrid model, while secondary students will begin the school year on Tuesday in distance learning.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.