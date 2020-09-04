DNR stresses importance of boat safety

According to a news release posted on the department’s website, this year has been the deadliest boating season in nearly a decade.13 people have lost their lives in boating accidents in Minnesota, which is the highest number since 2011 at the same point of the year. The DNR says the two most common causes of boating fatalities in the state are capsizing and falling overboard. Boaters should always wear a life jacket, try to distribute weight evenly, communicate with others where you are going and watch the weather.