Early voting begins in two weeks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting for the General Election starts soon in Minnesota on Sept. 18th.
Absentee or mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Nov. 3rd and received by your county within the next seven calendar days, Nov. 10th.
You can also return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can track your ballot and confirm it was received.
To request an absentee ballot, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
You can also vote early in person at your local elections office and can register in-person.
