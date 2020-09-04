The Good Counsel Learning Center is seeking volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Learning Center is aimed towards children, teenagers, college students and adults who are in the school system and need additional help.
Their main focus is in Language Arts, Reading and Writing but they’re also open to the other subjects as well.
The school year will look a little different for the learning center amid the pandemic
“We have made the decision that we will be only distance learning through this semester and hope that we can be back in the flesh come next semester, but that all depends. We have about ten sister tutors on campus, who are learning either iPads or chrome books in order to do the teaching online,” executive director at The Good Counsel Learning Center, Sister Dorothy Zeller said.
The Learning Center is seeking support from the community for students who are enrolled. They’re looking for more teachers to help with the youth and adult students.
“A lot of our teachers that usually teach in person have opted out to not use the technology. We anticipate a much greater need then in previous years because the distance learning is only widening the achievement gap. One of our really great needs right now are teachers to help support students. We’re looking for compassionate, experience and enthusiastic people to join our online teaching team,” Academic Manager at The Good Counsel Learning Center, Cimarron Burt said.
The Good Counsel Learning Center helps students from schools across the region.
If you would like to donate to a scholarship fund to help students then click on the highlighted link above.
