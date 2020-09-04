Gov. Tim Walz, state health officials encourage safety ahead of holiday weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz asks Minnesotans to be safe on and off the roadways this Labor Day weekend.
The governor and state health officials say that the spread of COVID-19 has been on a steady plateau over the last couple of months. However, avoid a spike, they warn Minnesotans that private gatherings are now the places where the state is seeing the most transmission as we head into the holiday weekend.
“There’s a comfort level around family and friends that aren’t in or immediate family that seems to be driving some of this community spread. I know those are the hardest things to not do, you are sitting around the fire pit, on a beautiful Friday night like tonight is going to be and it is just easy to let your guard down but that’s where the virus takes advantage of us,” says Walz.
The governor also admitted this morning that while the positivity rate in COVID infections is rising slightly, the severity seems to be waning as hospitalizations remain low.
