Local charter school revamped and ready to start in-person

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Public Charter Schools have an all new leadership team, teachers, academic program and they are ready to start school in-person next week. Classes start Tuesday, September 8th.
They are following all necessary guidelines for schools opening in-person, such as requiring their students to wear masks and limiting their room capacity to 50 percent, or 12 students and the teacher. In addition, they are sanitizing rooms after each class and taking temperatures of their students at the beginning of the day and during lunch. Because of their size, they are able to take the temperature of each student and better guarantee that everyone is healthy at school.
Principal Mymique Baxter says they are excited to start the new school year in-person and plan to stay in-person as long as they can. She feels it is important for students to have the social aspect of their schooling: getting to talk with friends and see their teachers, all while following distancing and mask guidelines. They also have distance-learning options for students who would feel more comfortable doing that method of learning.
The school has assessed and changed their teaching style the last two years to meet state guidelines. They have hired licensed teachers to teach specific core subjects, moving away from their previous method of a project-based learning style. This is in addition to their new leadership team and being LGBTQ-friendly.
There is still room in their 6th-8th grade classes, as well as their 10th grade class. Interested families are welcome to check out their website or call the school at 507-387-5524 to ask any questions about the school.
