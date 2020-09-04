Long shot Shedaresthedevil pulls off upset in Kentucky Oaks

Long shot Shedaresthedevil pulls off upset in Kentucky Oaks
Florent Geroux riding Shedaresthedevil crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Source: AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press | September 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Long shot Shedaresthedevil won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1 1/2-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.

Shedaresthedevil was fresh off a Grade 3 stakes win among consecutive victories but covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town’s record of 1:48.64 set in 2003.

The bay filly contended from the start from the No. 7 post, staying within reach of the heavily-favored Gamine before coming on near the final turn and gaining the lead entering the stretch.

