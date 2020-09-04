MDH: 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 856 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 856 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 78,966.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,847. Two of the additional deaths were residents from Martin County, one in their 70′s and one in their 80′s. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,354.
There are 70,537 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, there are 274 people hospitalized, 138 in ICU.
6,635 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,498,919.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 714 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 68,049.
49,019 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,141
655,923 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
