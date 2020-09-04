New Ulm’s August Schell Brewing Company prepares for new era

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At 160 years old, New Ulm’s August Schell Brewing Company is the second-oldest family-owned brewery in the United States. Surviving Prohibition, the Dakota Uprising, and many ups and downs in the economy. The southern Minnesota icon uses its lessons in history as it prepares for a new era.
To kick off its 160th anniversary, Schell’s is releasing a commemorative series of brews called Shift Happens: a tribute toTed Marti and a nod to the future of the family-owned business.
